Building communities through kapa haka

The woman who taught three Southern schools their kapa haka for last week’s Polyfest said the the cultural practice is more than just singing and dancing.

Whaea Jaki Eales led two Tapanui schools, another in Gore and her own group in performances for Mīharo Murihiku Polyfest in Invercargill last week.

It was a big week for Whaea Eales, who stayed at the festival some days until midnight with students from Blue Mountain College, Tapanui and West Gore Schools.

Her own group, Te Ahika Kapa Haka Hāpori, also performed.

She said she was brought in by these schools to give students an understanding of what kapa haka was really about.

"They all know how to sing and dance, but kapa haka is different," she said.

The connection and community that kapa haka provides is what she sees behind the scenes.

In the rangatahi (young people) and tamariki (children) she tutors, she sees initial uncertainty, followed by friendship, a bond and feelings of inclusion.

She used the word whakawhānaungatanga to describe it, which is the Māori practice of building relationships through respect and care, creating a sense of kinship.

This strengthening of ties then makes working together as a group more cohesive and contributes to a community’s wellbeing.

"We’re actually building stronger communities within kapa haka," she said.

Tutoring te ao Māori at Blue Mountain College, she had also seen the growth in engagement, from only her own whānau performing, to 30 children on stage last year, to 50 last week.

It was great to see a growing understanding of the culture, she said.

She also teaches a te reo for beginners class at Southern Reap and says the older generation come because of their mokopuna (grandchildren).

"It’s really magical," she said.

She said she saw no negative in enhancing Māori culture.

"I see positivity here in our community and that’s what drives me."

