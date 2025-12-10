Looking back

Photo: files

Aviation pioneer James William Humphreys Scotland is pictured on March 4, 1914, in his Caudron biplane, before his flight around Gore.

On February 20 that year, he flew from Invercargill to Gore, the first cross-country flight in New Zealand.

His journey north included stops at Dunedin, Timaru and Christchurch, before coming to an unexpected end in Wellington, on March 25, when he crashed at Newtown Park.