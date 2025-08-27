Guns, drugs seized in crackdown

Guns and methamphetamine have been seized in Southland in a police crackdown on illegal hunting.

Two men were arrested in swoops on addresses in Invercargill and Mataura Island targeting illegal hunters and associated criminal activity, police said in a statement last Thursday.

The raids netted three firearms, ammunition, methamphetamine, cannabis and a four-wheel drive vehicle.

Three of the warrants were carried out in Invercargill and one in Mataura Island.

Senior Constable Nicky Herbert said illegal hunting posed "serious risks to public safety, property and the environment".

The two men are facing charges of unlawful possession of firearms, reckless discharging of firearms and entering agricultural land with intent to commit a crime.

A 24-year-old man is due to appear in the Gore District Court today.

A 28-year-old man is due to reappear in the Invercargill District Court on September 16. — Allied Media