Ex-resident threatened camp staff with knife

A week after Gore Motor Camp was shut down by the council, a former resident has been sentenced for threatening camp staff with a knife and breaking a window.

Reeves David Paora Te Hope Kauri Te Aonui Karawana, 28, was before the Gore District Court last week for possessing the knife and the threatening behaviour in February.

He was also charged with wilful damage for returning to the site two weeks later and breaking the camp manager’s cabin window.

The camp lease was terminated by the Gore District Council on September 24 and 30-40 long-term residents were handed 50-day eviction notices.

The council said it had been dealing with health and safety issues with the camp for some time that it was unable to resolve with operators.

The campground had also been dogged by accusations it was an unsafe environment which had been taken over by gangs.

Operator Nicholas Irons told the Otago Daily Times in 2023 the accusations were "rumours" and the camp was providing a valuable community service.

The court heard Te Aonui Karawana exited his campground unit on February 5 carrying a steak knife about 18cm long.

The police summary said he was in an agitated and aggressive state and approached several members of the park staff with the knife in his hand.

The defendant was shouting and swearing at the staff and one victim said he feared for his safety as the man was in a "heightened state".

Fearing injury or an attack with a knife, the staff fled.

Te Aonui Karawana admitted to the offending but said he was never going to hurt anyone.

He was just angry because he had seen someone cause damage to the front of his friend’s car, he said.

The man, by then a former camp resident, returned on February 23 and knocked on the camp manager’s cabin door.

When no-one answered he broke a cabin window and left.

Counsel Scott Williamson asked for a sentence of 12 months’ supervision for his client.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Penny Stratford said she was anticipating a deferred sentence or conviction and discharge for the offending.

Judge Helen Doyle said supervision would provide a "little more wraparound" for the defendant and a way for him to be supported and monitored.

Te Aonui Karawana was sentenced to 12 months’ supervision.

