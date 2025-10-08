Teen drove drunk, did burnout after funeral

A Gore teenager has been convicted of drink-driving and doing a burnout after the funeral of a fellow car enthusiast last month.

Caleb McIntyre, 18, was sentenced in the Gore District Court last week for under-20 drink-driving and sustained loss of traction in September.

Counsel Tanya McCullum told the court her client had been at a friend’s funeral on the day of the offending and "quite a few" of them had moved on to the pub to have some drinks.

There were others who also did burnouts in the deceased’s honour, she said.

"It’s not an excuse for him to then go and do it," she said.

"He’s done this and ended up before the court."

On the night of September 11, police received a complaint someone driving a dark-coloured Ford Falcon was doing burnouts in Lyne St, Gore, the summary said.

Five minutes later, they located the defendant driving the car and pulled him over in Richmond St.

The car had a "very strong" smell of burnt rubber. McIntyre got out of the vehicle and showed police his melted rear guards and tyres.

He admitted to drinking prior to the burnouts and a subsequent breath test gave a reading of 400mcg.

His car was impounded.

Ms McCullum said the 18-year-old accepted responsibility and pleaded guilty immediately.

The court heard the defendant’s car would remain impounded until he paid to get it out.

"That’s a penalty in and of itself," Judge Helen Doyle said.

The judge said the situation was "untidy" and the man’s grief was not an excuse.

"Whatever the grief or the feelings that were happening at the time, that made you think it was a good idea," she said. "To be clear, it’s not."

He was disqualified for six months’ and fined $400.

What was more of a consequence to the defendant was a drink-driving conviction, which meant harsher penalties for future driving convictions, the judge said.

"So make this a one and done, and stay on the right side of the law," she said.

Southland man Jonas Lindsay, 22, died in his sleep of unknown causes early on September 4.

Tributes to Mr Lindsay were made online from the southern racing community, who remembered him for his bright yellow car and ginger mullet.

Under a tribute to the man, on a "BadTempah Racing — Burnout Car" social media page, one commenter wrote: "Rest In Peace Jonas Lindsay — the burnout community will keep your spirits alive."

On the day of his September 11 funeral in Gore, a procession of hot rod and racing cars, bearing yellow ribbons in Mr Lindsay’s honour, drove up from Invercargill.

