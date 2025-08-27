Cancer screening bus needs volunteers

The Lions Cancer Trust is sending its skin cancer screening bus next month, but needs volunteers to ensure as many people as possible can be screened. Photo: supplied/Wendy Goodwin

The call is out for skin cancer screeners, as a mobile screening bus will be arriving in town next month and needs helpers.

For six years, the Lions Clubs of New Zealand, using their Lions Cancer Trust, have been funding a mobile and completely free skin-cancer screening vehicle.

All around the country New Zealanders have received access to early melanoma detection services for free, helping spot the insidious condition.

Especially in Southland, skin cancer can often sit undetected and undiagnosed, and so on September 11 and 12 the screening bus will be coming to town.

The bus will be stationed at the Gore RSA, where people will be able to get a checkup and ensure they are not at risk, or if they are, to go get some help.

Lions Cancer Trust southern trustee Wendy Goodwin is spearheading the project — but said she needed a little bit of help.

To make sure they were making the most of the day, the trust was looking for volunteers with a medical background, skills and enthusiasm.

Mrs Goodwin said it was important to get these volunteers so they could get as many bookings as possible, and ensure a large amount of coverage over the two days.

All equipment was provided for the screening, and Mrs Goodwin said it was important to get the ball rolling to reduce damage by skin cancer.

"Melanoma is a sneaky little bugger. It lurks around.

"We just need doctors, nurses, nurse practitioners, to help out with the free checks.

"Not all people can afford to get screened normally, or have the time.

"We have the opportunity to give a comprehensive check," she said.

Mrs Goodwin said these checks could be the difference between life and death, and the bus had already had a lot of success in helping New Zealanders detect the condition.

"The most effective way to increase your chance of survival from skin cancer is early detection and treatment."

Mrs Goodwin said it was a Lions-driven project with funds raised through a lot of sponsors and helpers.

"The generosity we received from our community has helped us turn this into a reality."

Notably, the Gore Districts Memorial RSA contributed $10,700 through raffles and many other businesses contributed to the good cause.

Those looking to volunteer their time over the two days next month are encouraged to email the administration team for the Lions Cancer Trust, or contact Mrs Goodwin directly.

