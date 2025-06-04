Quiz, auction to help buy series

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The Eastern Southland Gallery’s has launched a fundraising appeal to purchase Jo Ogier’s series, "He Wai Apakura — Te Ara Pounamu / The River’s Lament — A Pathway of Treasures".
The gallery is holding a quiz night on June 14, 7pm, at the Croydon Lodge Hotel, to help the fundraiser.
Auction lots included a "Cooking the Catch" culinary class with Judy Taylor, a two-night stay at a central Dunedin Airbnb, a bundle of native plants, a printmaking workshop with artist Jacqueline Byars, and artworks by Dick Frizzell, Janet de Wagt, Fane Flaws, Jacqueline Byars and Graeme Stradling.
There will also be raffles, a silent auction and spot prizes on the night.
Digitisation will allow for all 26 images to become backdrops for permanent displays of taonga within the district’s new Māruawai Centre museum facility, allowing for future long-term community engagement.
To book contact the Eastern Southland Gallery. —APL