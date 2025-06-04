Quiz, auction to help buy series

Graeme Stradling’s screenprint of Lake Wānaka will be one of the auction items. Photos: supplied

Brain power will be needed to help raise some funds for the purchase of an art series.

The Eastern Southland Gallery’s has launched a fundraising appeal to purchase Jo Ogier’s series, "He Wai Apakura — Te Ara Pounamu / The River’s Lament — A Pathway of Treasures".

The gallery is holding a quiz night on June 14, 7pm, at the Croydon Lodge Hotel, to help the fundraiser.

Jacqueline Byars holds her 2024 woodcut of the Eastern Southland Gallery.

The gallery said, in a statement, by combining the fun of a general knowledge quiz with the excitement of an auction of art, books and experiences, the night promised to be an entertaining one.

Auction lots included a "Cooking the Catch" culinary class with Judy Taylor, a two-night stay at a central Dunedin Airbnb, a bundle of native plants, a printmaking workshop with artist Jacqueline Byars, and artworks by Dick Frizzell, Janet de Wagt, Fane Flaws, Jacqueline Byars and Graeme Stradling.

There will also be raffles, a silent auction and spot prizes on the night.

Janet de Wagt, Rhododendron, 2025, gouache on paper.

All proceeds from the evening will go towards the purchase of Jo Ogier’s series of 26 paintings which explore the many species of native flora and fauna that once defined Māruawai and the Mataura River Valley.

Digitisation will allow for all 26 images to become backdrops for permanent displays of taonga within the district’s new Māruawai Centre museum facility, allowing for future long-term community engagement.

To book contact the Eastern Southland Gallery.