Nun means fun in latest production

The Nunsense cast perform a preview show at the MLT Community Theatre in Tapanui last week. Photo: Ella Scott-Fleming

Get ready for naughty, tap-dancing nuns as the West Otago Theatrical Society’s latest production premieres this week, with back-to-back musical numbers and convent humour in between.

Nunsense: The MEGA Musical Version runs until June 28, and The Ensign caught a preview showing last week.

The story begins when the lead nuns discover their chef has accidentally poisoned the other 52 residents of their convent with a tainted vichyssoise.

The nuns, and one priest, then scramble to come up with the funds for the burials and a musical fundraiser with hilarity ensues.

The song-and-dance numbers showcase the talents of the amateur cast with several standout performances.

As Sister Hubert, second in-charge to Helen Schmidt’s Mother Superior, Kim McKechie shows off her vocal talents as well as comedic timing.

Ms McKechie said she was quite surprised to be playing the role, but enjoyed exploring her character’s cheeky side.

"She’s not the nun-iest of nuns, that one, she’s a little bit boisterous at times," she said.

The show features some crowd interaction, particularly during the intermission, where Ms McKechie kept the audience entertained.

"So often there’s that barrier with the lights, and you’re on the other side and they’re on that side," she said.

"It really makes it feel like the nuns are really out there putting on a show for the community," she said.

Another standout was Olivia Butler, who plays the Brooklyn-born Sister Robert Anne, and whose powerful voice shone through during the musical numbers.

Ms Butler caught the theatre bug 14 years ago when she was 11, first playing a munchkin for the society’s production of The Wizard of Oz.

She has been performing with the society ever since and has also entered the Milton A&P Show’s talent competition with her singing.

In between numbers, the show boasts convent-based gags and frisky humour, poking light-hearted fun at the institution.

"God doesn’t love ugly," Sister Hubert says at one point.

Ms Schmidt’s Irish accent and grumpy act as Mother Superior was very convincing as well as Taitum Shawe’s lead role as Sister Amnesia.

This is Ms Shawe’s second role with the society and she said she was grateful for the direction team for giving her the chance.

Not being too fond of the spotlight in the past, some of Ms Shawe’s shyness lends itself to the airy role of the the aptly named Sister Amnesia.

Tickets for the show are available online at iTicket or at Ideal Print in Tapanui.

