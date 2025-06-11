Arts trail seeking artists

Arts Murihiku board chairwoman Becs Amundsen. File photo: Luisa Girao

Arts Murihiku is holding the popular and successful Southland Arts Trail again in 2025 and is looking for local artists to swing their studio doors open to visitors during the trail’s weekend of November 1-2 and help celebrate the abundance of local talent we have right here in Southland.

Arts Murihiku board chairwoman Becs Amundsen said she was looking forward to the event getting better once again.

"Every year this event grows and we are pleased to invite Southland artists to participate in this year’s event, an ideal opportunity for them to showcase their work to the public," she said.

"Do you have a studio or workspace to open, where art lovers can see your creative space, potentially buy your artwork and have an insight into your workspace?"