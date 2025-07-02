Festival pumps $2.52m into economy

Visiting bands Butter Wouldn’t Melt (Wellington) and Rufous Whistler (Australia) jam at Gore’s Table Talk Cafe in May as part of the Bayleys Tussock Country Music Festival. PHOTO: CALLUM THOMAS

Gore had an increase in country music festival-goers this year, with visitors coming from far and wide, injecting an estimated $2.52 million into the Eastern Southland economy.

Bayleys Tussock Country Music Festival had a 26% increase in attendees and an 18% rise in new visitors, a statement from organisers said.

According to post-festival economic data, the average visitor’s spend went up by 6%, leading to a calculated $2.52m being fed back into the local economy.

The data showed that individuals also stayed longer at the 10-day festival and attended more of the 72 events on offer.

The increase in numbers illustrated the festival’s broadening appeal, which festival trust chairman Jeff Rea said was palpable.

"This was our fourth festival and it felt like there was a notable lift in patron numbers, and new faces from all around New Zealand," he said.

"We’re ecstatic to see that reflected in the data also, and the trajectory of growth is nothing but exciting for the region of Eastern Southland."

Festival organisers said the ongoing growth was due to an expanded programme of events, appealing to a wider range of audiences.

Jeff Rea (left) and Phillip Geary. PHOTO: JAMES MACKERETH

This growth was predicted by organisers a couple of months ago, when the festival’s Gold Guitars competition had a record number of entries.

At the time, awards panel convener Phillip Geary said the contest had 832 entries, which was about 100 more than the year before.

Mr Geary noted the teenage intermediate section had recorded a big increase.

The awards also had their 50-year celebration concert this year, bringing back past winners and nominees for a star-studded event.

The anniversary show, Mr Rea said, without a doubt contributed to the rise in numbers.

"There’s no doubt this year’s lift can in part be attributed to the 50th celebrations of the MLT NZ Gold Guitar Awards."

He also acknowledged the "tireless work" of volunteers.

"[The organisations and volunteers] all share our vision of developing this relatively new festival concept into one of New Zealand’s biggest and most successful annual music events," he said.

"Witnessing the festival’s growth and the benefits it’s bringing to our community is a welcome reward for the efforts of many." — APL