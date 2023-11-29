Prequel holds up to trilogy

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes is a journey back into the dystopia that is Panem.

Eleven years after the original Hunger Games film hit theatres, we have got a prequel to that trilogy.

As someone who has read the Hunger Games books, I think this film mostly serves the book justice.

Obviously parts of the book are missing, but that is the case with any adaptation.

These movies will forever remain in the pop culture realm.

A young Coriolanus Snow (Tom Blyth) is the main focus of the story.

Blyth nailed the role — charming, cunning, ambitious and deadly. It was great seeing his story on the screen.

Every time you think Snow is going to be a good person with heart, he destroys it all by making the wrong choice.

You are not supposed to like Snow. He is the villain, and the movie does a good job of portraying that.

Other characters are also played well; Peter Dinklage as Casca Highbottom is my favourite.

His character created the idea of the Hunger Games, and it is interesting to see how he feels about the creation.

In typical Hunger Games fashion, we are treated to a fight to the death.

For me, this is always my favourite part of the film. Not because of the deaths but because of the intense stakes that are at play.

It is brutal and unfair, do not get me wrong, but it is tough to take your eyes away from the screen as people are picked off one by one.

Another aspect of the movie I enjoyed was how it depicted the time period.

The setting is over 60 years prior to the Katniss Everdeen era of films and the costuming and set designs showcase this really well.

The technology is not digital like the later films but analog — it all looks like mid-century radio and television shows.

It fits really well into the world-building.

I would recommend giving this a watch if you get the chance, especially if you liked the original Hunger Games trilogy.