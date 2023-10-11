Pupils get stitching

Children taking part in the Eastern Southland Embroiderers’ Guild holiday programme last week show the pictures they have been working on.

Guild president Leone Beatson said each year guild members aimed to hold a school holiday session.

"We try to get together with a few of our embroiderers and teach the girls and boys."

Photo: Sandy Eggleston

Many of the children were growing up in households where their parents did not sew.

Embroidery was relaxing but it was also a good opportunity to learn about different cultures and the methods they used to sew, she said.

Clara Breen, 12, of Balfour, said she loved embroidery.

"I really like doing the actual stitching itself."