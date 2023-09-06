Pupils publish anthology

Budding Edendale School poets have had their verses published in a book.

Each term, principal David McKenzie sets a challenge which children can choose to complete at home.

In term two, the children were asked to write a poem about pets or draw a picture of a pet.

The poems and illustrations were laid out in a book format and sent away to be published.

The school's Pets anthology has recently returned from the printers.

Mr McKenzie said it was the third time the pupils had written poems for a book.

"Each book has its own flair."

Edendale School pupils Hewitt McKenzie (left) and Thomas Clark, both 5, listen as principal David McKenzie reads them a poem from an anthology of pupils’ work that has recently been published. PHOTO: SANDY EGGLESTON

There were about 25 poems and illustrations in the book.

The activity fitted in well with the motto of the school "where our dreams begin."

"Doing something like this may just be that spark for somebody to go ‘I can do this.'"

"I could be an author or an illustrator."

It also gave the pupils experience of the process involved in writing and publishing.

"It makes it authentic and real.

"This is reading, it's writing and it's art work all in one with a lot of fun for our school."

sandy.eggleston@theensign.co.nz