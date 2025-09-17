Registrations encouraged for Alliance roadshow

Alliance Group farmer-shareholders are being encouraged to register for its upcoming capital raise roadshow, which start and end in the South.

At the roadshow events, Alliance chairman Mark Wynne and chief executive Willie Wiese would provide more details on the proposed strategic investment partnership with Dawn Meats Group.

The first roadshow event begins in Tuatapere at 10am on September 29 and the last one begins in Middlemarch at 2pm on October 14.

Farmer-shareholders would also have an opportunity to vote or appoint a proxy to vote on their behalf.

Mr Wynne said registration was essential to ensure attendance.