Slice of life

Gore experienced a typical start to spring in the past few days — four seasons in one day. There was some heavy rain over the past few nights, which led to some rivers flooding. But there was some beautiful warm sunshine during the day. Reporter Gerrit Doppenberg talks to a couple of Gore retail workers about what they thought of the past few days.
Jess Shore, 21, of Gore ... "People are getting their gardens ready now. "I work at Mitre 10, and the plants are flying off the shelf. It’s great."
Lyncoln Fittes, 21, of Gore ... "I have been enjoying the past few sunny days. The weather has been amazing and it feels like summer already."