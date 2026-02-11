SpeedFest brings best machines

The tickets are on sale as a flock of Fords, a hoard of Holdens, a bevy of BMWs and a pack of Porsches head south for the 2026 Ascot Park Hotel Classic SpeedFest over the weekend of 21/22 February.

Classes at the event include HVRA where cars such as Mosgiel driver Leon Hallett’s Ford Galaxie, Aucklander Paul Burnet’s Ford Mustang and Mark McGuinness of Wellington’s Ford Falcon stand out. Other treasures include Southland driver Stacy Lines’ beautifully built PDL replica Austin Mini and a wide variety of cars such as Datsun 1200s and a selection of other Fords including a Cortina, Capris, Escorts and Anglias.

The classic saloon class will feature Steve Ross of Dunedin in his PDL Mustang along with a number of Porsche models plus BMWs, a Mercedes Benz and a Daimler XJ6 among others.

This year’s SpeedFest is part of the Formula Junior Platinum Jubilee World Tour to celebrate the 70th anniversary of Formula Junior. The formula was a stepping stone to Formula 1 in the period from 1958 to 1963 and were driven by many of the world’s best drivers at that time. The cars that will form the grid bring back memories of a wonderful era with marques such as Lola, Lotus, Brabham and Cooper among others adorning the grid. A fantastic field of more than twenty cars has been entered with entries from the UK, Italy, Australia and Great Britain.

The Formula Libre class has also attracted some international competitors with entries from Great Britain and Australia while Mark Johnstone, grandson of Jack Johnstone, the president of the Southland Sports Car Club when construction of the Teretonga Park circuit was first mooted in 1952, returns to his old hometown from Bahrain to compete again after doing so last year.

Other classes include vintage racing cars, Mini 7 South and Mazda MX5s, plus the Noel McIntyre Drainage club saloons.

• Weekend passes from E Hayes & Sons, Dee St, Invercargill, and Harrisons Supplies, Mersey St, Gore at $40; gate sales $50 for the weekend or $30 per day. Accompanied children 14 and under are free.

By Lindsay Beer