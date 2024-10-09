Support is out there for you in trying times

We have had a lot of rain this year.

I had planned to use these 300 words discussing positive developments like New Zealand swiftly concluding a trade agreement with the United Arab Emirates.

But it’s hard to talk about brightening conditions when there are paddocks under water and animals needing shelter.

Last week’s torrential rain exacerbated already sodden conditions, parts of Southland having received more than 200% of average September rainfall.

The government has confirmed up to $50,000 in additional government support for farmers and growers across Southland and parts of Otago and is working with sector groups to roll out more support.

A strong and thriving agricultural sector is crucial to the New Zealand economy.

One of the ways to support it is to make sure those working in the sector are looked after.

In June, the government boosted funding for Rural Support Trusts to provide more help to farmers and growers under pressure.

The sector has done it hard over the last few years and the government is committed to relieving regulatory pressure on farmers and growers.

Support is so important during challenging times.

Whether it be getting in touch with the Southland Rural Support Trust or having a yarn to the neighbour down the road, that first foot forward can create the path to better times.

Recently I caught up with the team at Connected Eastern Southland in Gore who play an important role in our community by linking people to social services.

Organisations such as these play a vital role in our communities, adding to the support that we draw from our friends and family.

There are many things causing pressure in our community.

The cost of living, market variations, and of course the weather.

But there are places to turn to if you or someone you know needs support.