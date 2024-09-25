Topical, comedic tale of scams, growing older

What happens to Thelma in the movie of the same name is very topical at present.

Thelma (June Squibb) is a 93-year-old widow living alone and gets scammed out of $10,000 by a person pretending to be her grandson.

The movie was written and directed by Josh Margolin who was inspired by something that happened to his grandmother.

In his grandmother’s case the scammers were stopped in time but in the movie Thelma with the help of her friend Ben (the late Richard Roundtree) goes in search of her money.

This is one of those do not try this at home kind of scenarios.

The movie is multi-layered and gives the audience a look at the issues that pop up when people get older.

It is a comedy too so those issues are dealt with in a light-hearted sort of way which is likely the best way.

While Thelma is obsessed with getting her money back, she has to deal with her daughter (Parker Posey) who is concerned about how her mother is coping, living alone.

Then there is the ambitionless grandson Danny, who has lost his way in life.

There is plenty of family drama as the different members deal with the issues they are facing.

Squibb gives a heart-warming performance but I did find her character a little bit annoying being far too stubborn and independent for her own good.

There is a nice touch at the end as the credits start to roll when the real Thelma is seen travelling in a car chatting to the driver.

She is now 103 years old.

• On a different note going to see Thelma also gave me my first look at the newly refurbished Little Theatre and I was very impressed.

I also figured as I have written lots of stories about the proposed lift for the theatre now it is operational I should try it out.

Both the theatre refurbishment and the lift are a credit to the hard work and dedication of the Gore and Districts St James Theatre Trust and the many groups who raised funds.