Prizegiving a snapshot of 70 years

After being made life members of the Gore Camera Club are Gerald Compton (left) and Bob Smith with their certificates. Photos: supplied

The Gore Camera Club had plenty to celebrate in its latest prizegiving.

The club brought up 70 years of existence and marked it with a couple of life memberships.

The club has about 40 members who take many photographs all over the district.

Two members, Gerald Compton and Bob Smith, were awarded life membership after having been involved in the club for many years.

Mr Compton had served as president for six years. He also teaches the ins and outs of the photographic craft and encourages new members to try new things.

He specialised in landscape photography and said there was plenty to photograph around the region. He also went further afield to places such as Maniototo, The Catlins and Central Otago.

He preferred to take photographs at the start and the end of the day and said patience was very much a necessity for a landscape photographer.

Photographer Alison Moore won the best of three competition this year with the herbal tea photograph contributing to the win. It was also judged the champion print.

Mr Smith had been with the club for more than 15 years. He had a passion for bird photography and travelled all round the district taking bird photos. He also helped out at the aviary at the Gore Public Garden, which had led to some striking bird photos. Mr Smith had carried out the competition secretary role for many years before finishing in the past year.

A special trophy was awarded for the first time, the Ron Veint Memorial Trophy for Wheels in Motion.

The winner was Chris Duggan.

Mr Veint was a keen photographer of motorsport and the award, with the trophy donated by his family, reflected a picture to do with motorsport.

The best of three competition was won by Alison Moore for her images: Herbal Tea, The Weaver and Asha and Bear and she also won the champion print for Herbal Tea.

Mr Smith was first in A grade, Doug Dodds was first in B grade and Hayley Smith was first in C grade.

Gore Camera Club prizegiving

First in Grades: A Grade — Bob Smith; B Grade — Doug Dodds; C Grade — Hayley Smith. Competition Trophies: Photojournalism — Alan Ritchie; Natural history — Bob Smith; Best of Three — Alison Moore; Champion Print — Alison Moore; Ron Veint Trophy — Wheels in Motion; Chris Duggan — Park ride. Promotions: Hayley Smith from C Grade to B Grade.