Ecosanctuary concert returns

Gillian Ansell, NZSQ violist. Photos: supplied

Following a sell-out performance last year, a new-look New Zealand String Quartet (NZSQ) will return to perform at Orokonui Ecosanctuary Te Korowai o Mihiwaka this month.

The concert, which will be held Saturday, May 10, at 5pm at Orokonui Ecosanctuary cafe, marks the return of the popular quartet to the city, with a fresh programme of music, NZSQ said in a statement.

Peter Clark, NZSQ violinist.

The programme will feature music bridging the ancient and modern.

These will include Tōrino — echoes on pūtōrino improvisations by Rob Thorne, a powerful and haunting piece by New Zealand composer Salina Fisher, the emotional intensity of Shostakovich’s 3rd String Quartet and the passionate Nordic drama of Grieg’s sweeping G minor Quartet.

Arna Morton, NZSQ guest violinist.

For this concert, long-standing NZSQ violist Gillian Ansell will be joined by recently appointed violinist Peter Clark, along with Christchurch-based guest musicians Arna Morton (violin) and Callum Hall (cello).

As the NZSQ’s mission is to share the joy of chamber music with all through accessible and engaging performances, each piece of music will be introduced by the quartet members themselves.

Callum Hall, NZSQ guest cellist.

The concert is a partnership between NZSQ and Orokonui Ecosanctuary and a portion of the ticket price will be donated to support the ecosanctuary’s vital work with wildlife.

Tickets are available via humanitix.com — APL