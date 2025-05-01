Ecosanctuary concert returns

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The concert, which will be held Saturday, May 10, at 5pm at Orokonui Ecosanctuary cafe, marks the return of the popular quartet to the city, with a fresh programme of music, NZSQ said in a statement.
These will include Tōrino — echoes on pūtōrino improvisations by Rob Thorne, a powerful and haunting piece by New Zealand composer Salina Fisher, the emotional intensity of Shostakovich’s 3rd String Quartet and the passionate Nordic drama of Grieg’s sweeping G minor Quartet.
As the NZSQ’s mission is to share the joy of chamber music with all through accessible and engaging performances, each piece of music will be introduced by the quartet members themselves.
Tickets are available via humanitix.com — APL