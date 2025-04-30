Music review

Bon Iver. Sable, Fable.

★★★★

In last October’s Sable EP, Justin Vernon returned briefly to the sorrowful man-in-a-cabin vibes of Bon Iver’s breakthrough album, For Emma, Forever Ago. Now, the Wisconsin musician has wrapped a soul album around that dark-hearted release, at least figuratively: the Sable, Fable cover shows a black square encircled by a salmon-coloured frame. The Sable songs serve as a jumping-off point for what is Bon Iver’s most easy-going record to date. It starts with the pedal steel-enhanced, sweet soul yearnings of Everything Is Peaceful Love, but it’s the more glitchy soul tracks, with just Vernon’s falsetto to the fore — such as Walk Home — that win the day. — Kitty Empire