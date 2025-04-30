Music review

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
In last October’s Sable EP, Justin Vernon returned briefly to the sorrowful man-in-a-cabin vibes of Bon Iver’s breakthrough album, For Emma, Forever Ago. Now, the Wisconsin musician has wrapped a soul album around that dark-hearted release, at least figuratively: the Sable, Fable cover shows a black square encircled by a salmon-coloured frame. The Sable songs serve as a jumping-off point for what is Bon Iver’s most easy-going record to date. It starts with the pedal steel-enhanced, sweet soul yearnings of Everything Is Peaceful Love, but it’s the more glitchy soul tracks, with just Vernon’s falsetto to the fore — such as Walk Home — that win the day. — Kitty Empire