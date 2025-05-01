Poetry, opera combine in musical monodrama

Mezzo soprano Dr Tessa Romano in her role as ringmaster in last year’s opera production The Trapeze Artists. Photo: Charmian Smith

A musical "monodrama" created by Dunedin composer Prof Anthony Ritchie, in collaboration with author Fiona Farrell, will be performed next week for NZ Music Month.

Entitled You! Who?, the song cycle will be given its premiere performance by senior lecturer in voice Dr Tessa Romano (mezzo soprano) and Prof Terence Dennis (piano), next Wednesday from 1pm at Hanover Hall. The concert is part of the ongoing University of Otago School of Performing Arts lunchtime concert series.

Prof Ritchie composed the monodrama earlier this year, while on sabbatical leave from the university, creating musical settings for eight poems by Fiona Farrell, which follow the ups and downs of a married couple’s relationship.

The poems were written specially for the You! Who? project by Farrell, a long-standing friend of Prof Ritchie, after discussions of possible creative collaborations.

"The poems trace the evolution of a human relationship, from first meeting through marriage, babies, separation, reconciliation, and finally death," Prof Ritchie said.

"The songs flow from one to another without a break and the work was conceived as a monodrama, with the singer encouraged to act a role — it is like a mini-opera for one singer."

Prof Ritchie said the monodrama was written with Romano in mind, after he saw her "wonderful" performance as the ringmaster in Opera Otago production The Trapeze Artists, which combined his music with the poetry of Cilla McQueen and Hone Tuwhare, and libretto by Louise Petherbridge, and was performed during the 2024 Dunedin Fringe Festival.

"I was really inspired by her performance," he said.

Next week’s NZ Music Month concert will also feature two other local compositions.

University of Otago music honours graduate Cameron Monteath’s work Ballade for Cello and Piano (2023) will be performed by Heleen Du Plessis (cello) with Monteath himself on piano.

Also to be presented will be The Spindle of Necessity (2005) by current Mozart fellow Simon Eastward, performed by University of Otago music students.

