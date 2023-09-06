Tractors help track farming changes

East Gore School pupils (from left) Aylissa Wilson, 10, Cooper Bloxham, 9, and Javanee Ramage, 10, get a close look at a 1952 Ferguson tractor owned by Charlie Nicholson, 6, of Knapdale. PHOTO: SANDY EGGLESTON

East Gore School pupils have had a chance to see how tractors have changed throughout the years.

The pupils visited a display of tractors organised by parent Sam Duthie.

The 11 tractors ranged in age from a 1945 McCormick Deering W6 to the latest models, which were loaned by Gore businesses.

Teacher Treana Morton said the pupils had been learning about farming and how it had changed over the years.

The tractor display was one example of how equipment had changed, she said.

The pupils were able to examine the tractors close up and sit in the cabs.

"The kids are loving it.

"If we’d gone to a farm we probably wouldn’t see this range of tractors."

It was a more authentic way for the children to learn, she said.

"They actually get to experience it."

For some of the children it was the first time they had been close to a tractor, she said.

Aylissa Wilson said she was surprised by the number of buttons the new tractors had in comparison with the old.

"There’s a big difference."

Javanee Ramage said she found it interesting how people still owned tractors from the "olden days".

"I’ve noticed the brands have changed and the wheels have changed a lot."

