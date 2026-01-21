Tributes flow for former Clutha district mayor

Juno Hayes. File photo: Linda Robertson

Family, friends and fellow political figures have paid tribute to former Clutha district mayor Cyril Edwin "Juno" Hayes following his death last Monday.

Mr Hayes died at the Otago Hospice following a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease, he turned 82 last month.

A stalwart of the South Otago community and tireless servant to local government for 33 years, family and friends said he would be sorely missed by all who had known him.

Younger brother Sir Richard "Hannibal" Hayes, told the Otago Daily Times last week his brother was a man "not easily replaced".

"As a brother and in everything he did, he was someone who led from the front, showed the way and got things done.

"People gravitated to him. He had an easy-going nature and infectious enthusiasm for whatever he was doing, and could always see the humour in any situation, no matter how difficult.

"He would simply say, ‘it is what it is’, then set about finding a solution."

Milton resident Malcolm McElrea said his lifelong friend was unfailingly generous, helpful and reliable to those around him, a "true family man" beloved of family and friends.

"We met when we were 12 and remained friends for life.

"That was Juno, very loyal, generous and community-minded, and a real fun guy to be with to boot."

Mr McElrea said the "bushman", who operated the family forestry and sawmilling business alongside his political career, was a keen hunter and fisherman, enjoying regular trips with family and friends to Fiordland.

Mr Hayes was a Milton borough councillor and then chairman of the Bruce County Council, before the amalgamation of Bruce with the Milton and Kaitangata boroughs.

After the Clutha District Council was formed, he was deputy mayor for nine years, before becoming mayor for 12 years.

He was succeeded in 2010 by recent former incumbent Bryan Cadogan.

Mr Cadogan said his predecessor was a "likeable" man who cared strongly about people and the community.

"He straddled political eras during the transition from boroughs to a unified council and was never afraid to speak his mind. But you knew where you stood with him.

"It’s a sad day for the district, and my heart goes out to his family and friends."

A member of Rotary since 1969, Mr Hayes was also a St John ambulance driver for more than 25 years.

He was on the committee which established the Milton Medical Centre and chaired the committee that raised $130,000 for the Milton pool.

Mr Hayes became an Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit in the 2014 Queen’s Birthday Honours.

