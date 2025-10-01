Trotting season to begin

PHOTO: ALLIED MEDIA FILES

The Northern Southland Trotting Club will hold their first race meeting of the 2025-26 season at Ascot Park Raceway, in Invercargill, next Thursday, October 9.

The first race is scheduled for 2pm and there are 10 races throughout the afternoon and into the evening.

The feature event is the Aldebaran Zeus Southern Trotting Oaks, for 3-year-old fillies to be raced over 2200m for a stake of $25,000.

Entry to the course is free and the club will once again offer a day of hospitality at the Top Of The Park for patrons who purchase a Gold Card for just $50.