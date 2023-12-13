Waititi scores another goal with feel-good story

Taika Waititi returns with another film and if you have enjoyed previous films directed by him, you will enjoy this.

Next Goal Wins is based on the true story of Dutch-American coach Thomas Rongen's efforts to lead the American Samoa national football team to qualification for the 2014 Fifa World Cup.

It’s a classic underdog story.

The team goes from being barely able to kick a ball to scoring goals in only 100 minutes.

Rongen, played Michael Fassbender, arrives in paradise and has to build the team to the top.

Fassbender puts in a good performance, but he does have an odd accent.

Rhys Darby and Samoan actor Kaimana also put in strong performances.

Kaimana plays Jaiyah, the first transgender football player to play in a world cup qualifier.

It is good to see how they respected Jaiyah and the transgender themes in the film.

I also enjoyed how the movie is not just like watching a football match but instead focuses on the characters.

The time spent with them makes you root for them even more.

Although football is the main focus of the film, it is actually about how the players are just ordinary people and how we — and them — can find happiness in accepting ourselves and each other for who we are.

It’s a strong message for such a comedic film and one that has become a staple of Waititi’s work.

That’s all you can ask for when watching one of his film,s and it delivered on that front.