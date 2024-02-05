Three injured in crash near Mossburn, Southland

Three people are injured, one seriously, after a crash near Mossburn in Southland this evening.

The Wreys Bush – Mossburn Rd is closed on either side of the Aparima River Bridge following the serious, single-vehicle, reported shortly after 5pm.

One person was transported to Dunedin Hospital with serious injuries while two others were taken to Southland Hospital with minor injuries.

The road will remain closed for some time while Serious Crash Unit conduct a scene examination, police said.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and expect delays.