Thrill-seeking 90-year-old takes to the skies

Betty Phillips enjoying her first tandem parachute jump with her NZONE Skydive instructor Boris, on a beautiful blue-sky day in Queenstown. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

The sky is not the limit for a 90-year-old Invercargill woman.

Betty Phillips amazed her family and friends at the weekend when she decided to jump from a plane and skydive in Queenstown.

"It was the most wonderful experience I have ever had — apart from getting married — but it was absolutely beautiful. I looked up and saw the whole edge of the Earth all around me. It was beautiful."

About five years ago, Mrs Phillips took part in a fast car drive at Cromwell speedway in which she achieved 240kmh.

She loved the experience so much she decided to push the boundaries a bit more — and skydive.

While many people might feel a little bit nervous or scared, Mrs Phillips said she felt none of that.

"No, I wasn’t scared — God, listen darling, if you’re going to die, you’re going to die. There is no way out", she said, laughing.

"I asked a young man there what was the highest height? He said it was 15,000 [feet, 4572m] and I said, ‘Well, that’s what I’m doing’."

Everyone was impressed and some tourists who were on the same plane even asked her to take a photo with them, she said.

"When I was waiting to go on the plane, I heard great clapping and cheers and I looked over and the girl behind the counter was grinning from ear to ear and there were about nine people with her — all cheering.

"I just wanted to get out and do it."

Mrs Phillips believed life needed to be lived to the fullest. After her husband Colin Phillips died seven years ago, she decided to start experiencing the things she saw on TV or in books.

"I’ve become a little bit more daring. My grandson and I went on a boat trip to the islands in London and then I decided, right, I’m going to do my fast car ride and I’ll jump out of the plane and that’s it.

"With my kids, I just say, ‘Whatever you do, you’ve got to do these things — enjoy life as much as you possibly can."

While she believed her husband would not have taken part in the jump, he would have been there supporting her.

She said during their 63-year marriage, they travelled the country in their campervan and had many adventures.

"I talk to him every day and I just say ‘Well, I’m going on my jump out of the plane today, darling, so look out for me, give me a wave, you know?’

"It’s quite strange really, but I felt he was with me in the speed car and when I jumped on Saturday.

"I miss him so much — but hey, sometimes these things happen, don’t they? I’m just making the most of it, dear."