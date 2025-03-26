Youths arrested after alleged Bluff burglary

Two youths have been arrested following a reported burglary at a store in Bluff overnight, police say.

Snr Sgt Mel Robertson said police were called to a store on Gore St at about 2.30am, where the alleged offenders had gained access and taken items.

They left on foot, but a police dog unit was called to track the two youths.

One was found in Foyle St and taken into custody, while the other was located in Henderson Rd, just after 3.20am.

One of the alleged offenders appeared in Youth Court this morning, while the other has been referred to Youth Aid services.

It follows a similar incident in Invercargill early on Monday morning, in which two youths have been arrested in relation to an alleged robbery at a store on North Rd in Invercargill.