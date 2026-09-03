The concert opens with Fanfare by Jack Speirs, one of the DSO’s first Musical Directors. This performance acknowledges the strong foundations laid by the DSO’s leaders, including Jack, 60 years ago.

Michael Houstoun, arguably New Zealand’s leading pianist, will perform Shostakovich’s Second Piano Concerto. The freedom and joy of the concerto’s two outer movements highlight its achingly beautiful slow movement. Ex-Dunedinite and internationally acclaimed bass Jonathan Lemalu will delight audiences with a selection of Mozart arias.

Smetana’s The Moldau takes us on a journey down the Moldau River, the Czech Republic’s longest river, tracing its course from its source to where it joins the River Elbe. Stravinsky’s Firebird Suite paints a very different picture. Written for Diaghilev’s Ballets Russes, it tells a tale of love, bravery and overcoming darkness.

All this will be under the masterful baton of our Principal Guest Conductor, James Judd.

Learn more : https://www.dso.org.nz/events/dso-60th-gala