Fine efforts from Lund, Geddes

Catherine Lund.

Zara Geddes. PHOTOS: ODT FILES

Catherine Lund and Zara Geddes have produced stunning efforts across the Ditch.

The Otago runners placed in the top 10 of the women’s under-20 6km at the Australian cross-country championships on Saturday.

Lund (Ariki) finished second in 21min 25sec, 7sec behind winner Poppy Austin, of South Australia, at Stromlo Forest Park, in Canberra.

Lund made her usual conservative start, settling in the middle of the pack. She worked her way through the tightly packed field and into third place in relaxed fashion at around 3km mark.

The rest of the field fell away but Lund remained hot on the heels of Austin, closing the gap to 2sec. But the heat took its toll on Lund and the South Australian held on to win in 21min 18sec.

Geddes (Hill City-University) crossed the line in 22min 38sec to finish eighth.

They combined with fellow New Zealand runners Sofia Lumbreras (sixth) and Lulu Johnson (10th) to win the team title.

The Kiwis finished on 22 points ahead of Victoria (45), Queensland (46), New South Wales (58) and Western Australia (68).

— Staff reporter