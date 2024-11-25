Milers excel in cold

Otago runners deserved a medal just for getting out on the track.

They faced some bitterly cold conditions for the annual Otago mile championships at the Caledonian Ground on Saturday.

Nevertheless, there was a good turnout and some nice results across the board.

Hill City-University athletes won the men’s senior grades.

Oliver O’Sullivan won the 35-39 in 4min 40.81sec, Nicolas Alvarez Rey-Virag won the 20-34 in 4min 32.29sec and Lucas Huia won the 18-19 in 4min 54.22sec.

Queenstown runner James Weber comfortably won the 12-17 grade in 4min 30.86sec, 7sec ahead of his closest competitor.

Long-distance specialist Catherine Lund (Ariki) won the women’s 18-19 title in 5min 12.14sec.

Leith runner Florence Reynolds finished in 5min 28.18sec to win the 20-34 title.

She had a title battle with club mate Alice Cuthbert, who was runner-up in 5min 30.37sec.

Taryn McLean (Hill City) won the 40-44 title in 5min 29.22sec, and Evelyn Armstrong (Caversham) won the50-54 title in 7min 9.64sec.

Youngster Abby O’Boyle (St Pauls Harriers) was the first to cross the line in the w12-17 grade in 5min 11.97sec.

Eva McLean (Hill City) was the first Otago athlete home, finishing third overall, in 5min 43.99sec.