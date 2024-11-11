Running for glory

Of 150 starters, just one person will not have the letters ‘‘DNF’’ after their name today.

The second annual Arrowtown Backyard Ultra started at 9am on Saturday, with runners from all over New Zealand and the world, lining up to take glory in the last-person-standing race.

Entrants had to complete a 6.7km lap on the Arrow River Trail, every hour, restarting on the hour until there was only one person left.

PHOTO: TRACEY ROXBURGH

Pictured setting off on his 31st lap yesterday is Nick Doig, of Christchurch, one of eight runners to do so.

Following that lap, Dunedin’s Simon Cromarty pulled out, having run 208.01km.

Last year’s winner was Jeremy Pelvin, of Canterbury, who completed 50 laps, or 335.5km. By the Otago Daily Times’ deadline yesterday, the remaining runners had completed 36 laps, or 241.56km.