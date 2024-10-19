Two athletes die at triathlon

Two athletes, one from Britain and the other from Mexico, have died on the first day of the Torremolinos-Andalucia Triathlon Championship Finals in Spain.

Both were competing in the age-group sprint event on Thursday, World Triathlon said.

British Triathlon confirmed the death of one of its age-group team members, without revealing his identity or cause of death.

The Mexican Triathlon Federation reported the death of Roger Mas Colomber, aged 75.

"It is with deep sadness that we inform you that two competitors (one from Mexico, one from Britain) have died at the World Triathlon Torremolinos-Andalucia AG Sprint Distance World Championships," World Triathlon said in a statement.

Torremolinos is hosting the event from Thursday to Sunday, with more than 5500 triathletes from over 80 countries competing.