Gouverneur runs sub-50sec 400m to win title

Sam Gouverneur ran a rapid 400m to claim the title at the Capital Classic in Whanganui on Saturday.

The 18-year-old Taieri athlete won the race in 49.86sec, his first recorded sub-50 second performance. He beat Phoenix’s Joel Agnew, who was second in 50.39sec. In the 100m he ran in the second section, clocking 11.96sec.

Fiona Centers (Hill City-University) impressed in the women’s 200m, which also acted as a Commonwealth Games trial.

She finished second in 24.30sec, edging Anna Hayward by 0.1sec. Lucy Sheat claimed first in 23.60sec.

Centers also finished fifth in the 100, running 12.75sec.

Taieri’s Christina Ashton clocked 15.95sec in the 100m hurdles to be narrowly beaten by Auckland’s Alexandra Hyland who ran 15.94sec. Ashton ran he 100m sprint in 13.27sec.

Hill City-University’s Maddy Spence was third in the 400m hurdles in 1min 04.17sec.Cameron Miller, also of Hill City-University, finished third in the long jump with a best attempt of 6.43m. He also ran a 12.15sec 100m.

In the 800m, Winton’s Liam Turner, who is based in Dunedin, ran 1min 55.44sec to finish seventh, while 16-year-old George Bates ran 2min 05.49sec.

The meeting was shifted to Whanganui at late notice, due to an issue with the Wellington track.