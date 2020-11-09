Shepherd-Oates rewrites record book

Taieri athlete Gabi Horo (16) nudges the bar during the pole vault at an Athletics Otago meeting at the Caledonian Ground on Saturday. PHOTO: LINDA ROBERTSON

Taieri thrower Dyani Shepherd-Oates heaved her way into the record books again, again and again.

The 20-year-old broke her previous Otago age-group record with three of six throws at the interclub meeting at the Caledonian Ground on Saturday.

The last of her six throws was an impressive 53.18m effort — almost 3m better than the 50.50m record she held going into the meeting.

Only four women have thrown the hammer further in New Zealand this year, so Shepherd-Oates continues to climb her way up the rankings.

The other notable performance came form veteran athlete Alison Newall.

The 60-year-old pole vaulted 2m to break the national record for her age grade.

She also broke the Otago triple jump record for her age bracket with a leap of 7.39m.