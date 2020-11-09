Monday, 9 November 2020

Shepherd-Oates rewrites record book

    By Adrian Seconi
    1. Sport
    2. Athletics

    Taieri athlete Gabi Horo (16) nudges the bar during the pole vault at an Athletics Otago meeting...
    Taieri athlete Gabi Horo (16) nudges the bar during the pole vault at an Athletics Otago meeting at the Caledonian Ground on Saturday. PHOTO: LINDA ROBERTSON
    Taieri thrower Dyani Shepherd-Oates heaved her way into the record books again, again and again.

    The 20-year-old broke her previous Otago age-group record with three of six throws at the interclub meeting at the Caledonian Ground on Saturday.

    The last of her six throws was an impressive 53.18m effort — almost 3m better than the 50.50m record she held going into the meeting.

    Only four women have thrown the hammer further in New Zealand this year, so Shepherd-Oates continues to climb her way up the rankings.

    The other notable performance came form veteran athlete Alison Newall.

    The 60-year-old pole vaulted 2m to break the national record for her age grade.

    She also broke the Otago triple jump record for her age bracket with a leap of 7.39m.

