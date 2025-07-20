British men finally get relay gold medals

Britain's Mark Hylton, Iwan Thomas, Roger Black, Jamie Baulch and Mark Richardson stand on the podium after receiving their gold medals. Photo: Reuters

Britain's men’s 4x400m relay team have finally received their gold medals from the 1997 World Championships having been elevated from silver after the belated disqualification of the US team.

The United States were stripped of the title won in Athens when Antonio Pettigrew confessed in 2008 to doping between 1997 and 2003. The US also lost their 2000 Olympic title.

A laborious process of investigation, appeal and reallocation followed, culminating in Saturday's presentation by World Athletics President Seb Coe to Roger Black, Iwan Thomas, Jamie Baulch, Mark Richardson and Mark Hylton (who ran in the heats).

At London's Diamond League meeting on Saturday the former athletes were given a rousing welcome by the 60,000 sellout crowd, who then stood for a very belated national anthem.

"We’re proud to be able to give these athletes their moment in front of a home crowd. It’s a chance to recognise not just their talent, but the values they stood for. This medal means even more because of how long they’ve waited for it," said Cherry Alexander, UK Athletics' strategic lead for major events.

Pettigrew was found dead at the age of 42 in 2010 in his locked car in the US, with an autopsy report saying he died by suicide.

Earlier on Saturday, the British government confirmed its support for bids to host the 2029 World Athletics Championships, last held in London in 2017 in a regularly sold-out Olympic Stadium.

"Bringing the World Athletics Championships to the UK would be a moment of great national pride, building on our global reputation for hosting memorable sporting events that showcase the very best talent," Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said in a statement.

"Hosting these championships would not only unlock opportunities for UK athletes but it would inspire the next generation to get involved and pursue their ambitions."

The United Kingdom will also bid for the 2029 World Para Athletics championships, with a plan to hold events outside London.