Chignell adds cross-country bronze medal to collection

Oli Chignell. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

Oli Chignell has added another medal to his collection.

The dominant Otago long-distance runner won bronze in the men’s senior 10,000m at the New Zealand cross-country championships in a frosty Christchurch at the weekend.

Chignell finished on the podium in 31min 42.06sec, behind hometown winner Connor Melton (Canterbury), who won gold in 31min 16.27sec.

Toby Gualter (Wellington) claimed silver in 31min 19.96sec.

Otago runner Becky Aitkenhead made her return to the elite circuit after the birth of her first child and was the fifth Kiwi home in the women’s senior event in 38min 43.57sec.

Queenstown runners Siena Mackley and James Weber, racing for Southland, had strong events.

Mackley won silver in the women’s under-20 event in 21min 41.53sec and Weber was the 10th New Zealander home in the men’s edition in 26min 52.15sec.

Gore runner Millie McFadzien was fifth in the women’s under-18 event — and the only South Islander in the top 10 — in 19min 05.11sec.

Mackley, Weber and McFadzien joined Finn Bell under the Queenstown banner to win gold in the mixed 4x2000m under-20 relay in 25min 51.01sec.

Otago’s other relay teams punched above their weight.

Hill City-University’s team of Oliver O’Sullivan, Aly Cragie, Mark Geddes and Taryn McLean scooped gold in the mixed 4x2000m over-35 category in 28min 46.80sec.

Leith’s team of Aaron Eyles, Tess Molloy, Craig Iversen and Mel Aitken secured silver in the same race in 29min 49sec.

Hill City young runners Will Bolter, Zoe Lithgow, Caleb Dobier and Eva McLean gained bronze in the mixed 4x2000m under-16 race in 28min 23.10sec.

Otago runners were strong across the board from masters to junior events.

Kristy Eyles picked up a bronze in the women’s over-35 race, finishing the 6000m course in 24min 08.10sec.

McLean was not far behind in finishing fifth in 24min 12.61sec. Craigie and Aitken finished ninth and 11th respectively and they helped Otago finish as the second team home overall.

Georgina Pakeho won bronze in the women’s 50-54 event in 26min 47.51sec.

Phil Napper finished fourth in the men’s over 65 category in 26min 24.50sec and Ian McDonald was hot on his heels for fifth in 26min 27.67sec.

Iversen finished fourth in the men’s 50-64 race in 29min 58.22sec.

Young Georgina Benson, racing for Hill City-University, came fourth in the girls under-14 race in 12min 02.64sec.