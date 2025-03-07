Strong start to championships by Otago competitors

Otago’s Zoe Reinds shows the form that took her to fifth in the women’s under-16 high jump yesterday. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

Otago athletes have risen to the occasion.

The region is already boasting a stack of medals after the opening day of the national athletics championships in perfect conditions at the Caledonian yesterday.

Oli Chignell set the tone with his commanding performance to win gold in the men’s 5000m in 13min 55.77sec.

Australian Paralympian Jaryd Clifford, competing on the New Zealand circuit with partner Dunedin Paralympian Anna Grimaldi, ran in the open event and finished sixth in the 5000m in 14min 27.63sec.

But there were promising performances in a variety of disciplines.

Otago rising pole vaulter Martha Lipross produced a personal best of 2.70m to win the women’s under-16 pole vault.

She was well clear of runner-up Lucy Knaggs, of Canterbury, who vaulted 2.10m.

William Evans secured the men’s under-18 javelin title with his throw of 52.79m.

He snuck ahead of Connor Brady, of Auckland, who was runner-up with 52.16m, while Otago thrower James Miers claimed bronze with his 47.80m throw.

Dunstan seated thrower Mac Denniston continued to pick up medals and was crowned the men’s under-20 para javelin champion with his effort of 14.60m.

On the track, Otago sprinter Sadye Kawau ran a personal best of 12.53sec to secure bronze in the women’s under-16 100m.

Queenstown runner Siena Mackley, competing for Southland, came second in the women’s under-20 5000m in 16min 52.79sec.

Some of New Zealand’s top Paralympians also returned to the track.

Mitchell Joynt ran a season’s best of 11.92sec and William Stedman ran 12.43sec in the men’s para 100m.