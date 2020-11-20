Gold Rush faces tough opponents

The Auckland Dream's Sharne Robati in action in the women's NBL opening game against the Waikato Wizards in Auckland last night. Photo: Supplied

Five tough opponents loom for the Otago Gold Rush in the coming two weeks.

The side will face each team once in the women’s National Basketball League, which began last night.

Dubbed 18 in 18, the Covid›19 revamped league will feature 18 games in as many days, all in Auckland.

Both northern sides — the Auckland Dream and Harbour Breeze — will figure strongly.

They featured in last year’s final, as well as in last weekend’s 3x3 final in Invercargill.

The Dream won on both occasions, although it will have a different look to the team which won last year’s title.

Sisters Kalani Purcell and Natalie Taylor are the notable absentees. However, it still boasts plenty of talent in the likes of Amanda Buck, Sharne Robati, Casyn Buchman and Rionne Papa, which should leave it strong throughout.

The Breeze retains only three players from the team which lost in overtime in last year’s final.

Notably, dominant centre Penina Davidson and guard Matangiroa Flavell are both gone.

However, it brings in two Tall Ferns guards in Brooke Blair and Zara Jillings, both returning home after time overseas.

Tall Fern Ella Fotu is another key piece, while the likes of Tiarna Clarke and Ashleigh Kelman-Poto ensure there is plenty of quality in this Harbour team.

The Waikato Wizards are with› out teenage star Charlisse Leger-Walker, who has headed to the United States for college.

While she is ahuge loss, the 2018 finalist has useful pick›ups in backcourt duo Flavell from Harbour and college returner Kayla Manuirirangi.

It also boasts a talented quar› tet from Waikato’s national champion under›17 side, Jayze’Lee Waihi being the most notable of that group.

The Capital Swish returns to the top›flight of women’s basket› ball after spending time in the second division.

Letava Whippy and Maia Jean Watene are two key players to return from the team which beat Wellington in last year’s second division final.

They have also picked up a key trio from that Wellington side in Leah Mafua, Sariah Penese and Paris Lokotui.

The Canterbury Wildcats have a face familiar to Otago fans in Brittany Richards.

The swingman, who has played for the Gold Rush the past three years, has moved to Christchurch following her return from college in Alaska.

They have lost Tall Fern centre Tessa Boagni, but boast an elite perimeter defender in Shea Crotty, as well as key players in Fran Edmondson and Lauryn Hippolite.

Tessa Morrison is another potential star, although a knee injury at last week’s 3x3 competition leaves her doubtful.

Last night, Auckland beat Waikato 61-58. Auckland plays again against Canterbury tonight.

A Gold Rush preview will follow tomorrow.