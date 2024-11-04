Hoiho go down to resurgent hosts Whai

Ashley Joens. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Ashley Joens was kept to a season-low eight points the last time she played the Southern Hoiho.

But the Whai forward was out to reverse that result on Saturday — and banked 29 points, to go with 13 rebounds, in her team’s 90-71 win over the Hoiho in Taupo.

The former WNBA player joined Laina Snyder (17 points, eight rebounds) and McKenna Dale (14 points, nine rebounds) to help the Whai grab just their second win of the Tauihi Basketball Aotearoa season.

In front of their home crowd, the Whai hustled right across the court, picking up 20 steals to the Hoiho’s six.

The Hoiho led 20-19 at the first break, but the Whai chipped away through the game and finished with a 23-14 final quarter to secure the big win.

Hoiho point guard Paige Bradley was again a standout, doing everything she could to keep her team ticking over. She finished with 22 points and four assists.

Samantha Bowman had another big game for the Hoiho under the hoop, finishing with a massive 16 rebounds to go with 12 points, four assists and three steals.

Chelsea D’Angelo made a nice cameo off the bench, adding 14 points to her name.

But the Southerners just could not shut down the Whai the way they had in their 83-76 win two weeks ago.

The Hoiho also came up short in the Rapid League game, losing 26-24 to the Whai.

The Hoiho are back home against the Tokomanawa Queens on Sunday afternoon.

Tauihi League

The scores

Whai 90

Ashley Joens 29, Laina Snyder 17

Southern Hoiho 71

Paige Bradley 22, Zoe Richards 14

Quarter scores: Hoiho 20-19, Whai 38-33, Whai 67-57.