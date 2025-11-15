Hoiho happy to have locked down a playoff spot

Southern Hoiho coach Todd Marshall. Photo: file

The Southern Hoiho have ticked off their first big goal of the season.

They will make a welcome return to the Tauihi finals after locking in a playoff spot.

"It’s nice to get that one done," coach Todd Marshall said.

"It was a big weekend and that’s what our goal was . . . so yeah, we’re pretty happy."

They sit third on the table with five wins and four losses, the same record as the Mainland Pouākai, but the Hoiho have the advantage on goal percentage.

Marshall is reasonably happy with how his team are tracking this season.

They have strung together some nice performances and got themselves out of tricky situations when they have been down by as much as 19.

"We’re putting ourselves in positions to win games down the stretch. That’s what you need to do, so pretty happy with that.

"We’ve dug a hole a few games for us to dig our way out of which is something we need to address.

"But to be in the fight in the last five minutes, that’s your goal in any game and we’ve been winning a share of those, so that’s been good."

They have been getting some nice reward across the floor from their starting five.

But Lil Dart has made massive impact off the bench, banking, 19, 18 and 17 points in her 20 minutes.

"Lil’s been great," Marshall said.

"She’s just got a different dynamic, very athletic. She’s making some really big plays down the stretch.

"She’s just been playing well all around, so that’s actually a really big asset for us having Lil give us that punch."

The Hoiho are back home tomorrow afternoon with a big game against the Tokomanawa Queens at the Edgar Centre.

They beat the second-placed Queens 80-73 in round three but the Queens won 88-76 in round five.

The Queens lost 93-89 late to the Pouākai last week and have the doubleheader this round, having played the Kahu last night.

Marshall knew his side needed to lock in defensively.

"All the teams are tough. This team has some quite classy players — both offence and defence — so we’ve really got to be on our game defensively and just do our job at the defensive end of the floor and rebound really."