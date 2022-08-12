How it could be won

Jeff Cheshire looks at how and where tonight’s NBL quarterfinal might be won.

Otago Nuggets

Lock them down

When the Nuggets have looked at their best this year, they have defended with vigour. Todd Withers is arguably the best and most versatile defender in the league, while the presence of centre Sam Timmins makes it hard to score layups against this team. The flow-on of that is that the likes of Keith Williams and Tray Boyd thrive in offensive transition — and you cannot get transition offence without first getting a stop.

Shoot well

Perhaps pretty generic, but sometimes you just have to put the ball in the basket. There have been times when the Nuggets have done that, and times when they have not. Having their full complement of players back helps in this regard, as they can spread the scoring load. If Nikau McCullough and Tray Boyd in particular can get going, this team becomes another beast altogether.

Handle the pressure

Jarrod West and Alex McNaught both play hard and are one of the most relentless defensive back courts in the league. Handling this will be key to the Nuggets’ offence.

Nelson Giants

Big two

Jarrod West and Trey Mourning are two of the best players in this league. Both are capable of carrying the Giants to a win with their all-round scoring games. If both indeed go off, the Nuggets will have a tough night.

Defend the inside

Mismatches always go two ways, but the Giants do not have a genuinely dominant inside presence to stop Timmins. Finding ways to limit the big man’s effectiveness will be key to slowing down this Nuggets offence.

Play their roles

While the Giants have their star duo, this is equally an exceptional team. There are a host of role players who have been superb and they have meshed together sublimely. Getting those contributions across the board turns this team from a good one into a great one.