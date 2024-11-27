Lifetime ban among sanctions from fan-player scuffle

Two fans received bans for a courtside scuffle in the NBL game between Adelaide 36ers and Melbourne United. Photo: Getty Images

The NBL has banned one spectator for life and another for 10 years for their roles in a courtside scuffle with Adelaide 36ers players.

Tuesday's announcement marked a long-awaited resolution to the ugly scenes that played out in the fourth quarter of Adelaide's loss to Melbourne United at John Cain Arena two Sundays ago.

Two courtside fans reignited tensions shortly after an on-field scuffle between players, becoming physically entangled with Sixers imports Montrezl Harrell and Kendric Davis.

The NBL's single-member tribunal banned Harrell and Davis for three and two games respectively for their roles in the incident.

Former NBA Sixth Man Of The Year Harrell also received $3685 in fines following Monday's hearing.

The Sixers have since accepted the sanctions despite a social media post from Harrell that appeared to question whether his punishment was justified.

Davis alleged the spectators had levelled a racial slur at him prior to the brawl, a claim corroborated by two Adelaide staffers.

But the NBL tribunal could not find microphone evidence to conclusively prove that allegation.

The fan who was ultimately banned for 10 years gave his version of events to the NBL as part of the league's investigation into the fans, which was separate to the players' tribunal hearing.

That spectator is a long-time attendee at Melbourne United games, which AAP understands was taken into consideration in sparing him a lifetime ban.

The other fan is believed to have been attending his first NBL match. Both were ejected on game day.

NBL chief executive David Stevenson hoped the league had drawn a line in the sand with its punishments.

"The NBL is, and always will be, a family-friendly sport and we will not tolerate any behaviour that goes against that," said NBL chief executive David Stevenson.

"We hope this sends a clear message that sitting courtside at NBL games is a privilege. One of the great things about basketball is sitting up close to talented players, and we will always strive to protect and preserve that experience.

"We commend the swift action from club officials who intervened in an attempt to defuse the situation between Adelaide players and the fans."

Davis will play his first match against Perth Wildcats on December 8, with Harrell returning to the court against the New Zealand Breakers on December 14.

"Both Kendric and Montrezl have taken responsibility for their part in the incidents," the 36ers said.

"We will continue to protect our players and actively support their physical and mental wellbeing."

But Harrell took to social media on Monday night to question whether United players should have been sanctioned for their role in the initial fracas on court.

He also appeared to question the two striking charges that contributed $3100 to his fines.

"No one else involved in the situation huh @NBL only me and KD lol no players from other team just the coach for coming off the bench lol! Yeaaa I'm good man smh," he wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

"Lmao and please cut it wit the closed fist mess because if I punched one them you would have definitely knew but that's not case so stop preaching it to make it seem as the punishment was justified."