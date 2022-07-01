McCullough Games-bound

Nikau McCullough. Photo: Getty Images

Nikau McCullough will trade blue and gold for black and white again next month.

The Otago Nuggets guard was confirmed for the Tall Blacks 3×3 Commonwealth Games squad yesterday.

McCullough has missed the past two games for the Nuggets, having been at the 3×3 World Cup.

He joins an unchanged line-up from the World Cup for the Games.

Tai Wynyard, Dominique Kelman-Poto and Jayden Bezzant were also confirmed.

Otago-born guard Richie Rodger was named as a reserve, as was Zach Easthope.

On the Tall Ferns 3×3 side, Jillian Harmon was included in a team that was also unchanged from the World Cup.

Harmon is yet to be confirmed as a Southern Hoiho signing, although was reported as a signing with the team by the NBL, set to join the team late.

Kalani Purcell, Ella Fotu and Tiarna Clarke are also in the squad.

Tayla Dalton and Sharne Pupuke-Robati have been named as reserves.