Nuggets go down to Airs in high-scoring nail-biter

Sam Timmins of the Otago Nuggets delighted the crowd tonight with 23 points against the Taranaki Airs. Photo: Getty Images/file

No harm done.

The Otago Nuggets slipped to a 100-95 loss to the Taranaki Airs in Dunedin tonight.

The home side went into the match with nothing riding on the outcome.

The Nuggets had already secured a top-two finish, win or lose.

That means they skip the earlier playoff games and gain direct entry into the NBL semifinals.

Taranaki also knew its fate. Win or lose it was not going to feature in the playoffs.

It played like a playoff team, though.

Import Kendrick Ray poured in 29 points before he fouled out.

Anthony Hilliard and former Otago Nuggets point guard Richie Rodger popped in 16 points apiece.

Local Sam Timmins gave the home crowd of 2926 -- the biggest of the season -- plenty to cheer about with 23 points, and Todd Withers knocked down 20 at the Edgar Centre this evening.

But the Nuggets were lacking an edge

The opening minutes were promising.

Tai Webster rolled around a screen and hit a three-pointer moments after the Nuggets won the tip off.

Timmins popped in a lay-up under the rim to get his account moving early.

Withers made three the hard way – one at a time from the stripe.

But a couple of threes rattled out from Michael Harris and Rodger was marshalling the Airs offence beautifully.

Hilliard hit back-to-back three-pointers and a mid-range jumper to give the visitors a healthy 31-20 buffer at the end of the opening quarter.

Webster had picked up a couple of early fouls and sat out a lengthy portion of the first stanza.

He brought a spark when he returned. The Nuggets stitched together a run. A one-handed slam from Withers ushered more noise from the crowd.

Harris cut along the baseline with pace to net two and the extra for the foul.

He dropped in a three with his trademark snappy release as well. No thinking. All muscle memory that one.

But a tip in on the buzzer saw Taranaki take a 55-51 lead into halftime.

The Nuggets needed to tighten up their defence.

Harris switched on the turbo to burn past a few defenders and bank more lay-ups.

Withers hit a massive three from somewhere near South Dunedin. The next was a little closer.

The Airs finished with an eight-point run and leaped out to a 79-69 lead with 10 minutes remaining.

The Nuggets closed to within two down the stretch. Timmins nailed a three and grabbed a couple of buckets from under the rim.

But the Airs closed out the win from the free throw line.

The scores

Taranaki Airs 100

Kendrick Ray 29, Richie Rodger 16

Otago Nuggets 95

Sam Timmins 23, Todd Withers 20

Quarter scores: 31-20, 55-51, 79-69.