Nuggets sign Wildcats young gun but McCullough goes

Michael Harris, pictured in action for the Perth Wildcats earlier this year, is joining the Nuggets. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Win one, lose one.

The Otago Nuggets have signed Perth Wildcats shooting guard Michael Harris, but star point guard Nikau McCullough has headed across the Tasman to pursue a spot in the Australian National Basketball League.

Harris (22) had limited opportunities for the Wildcats during the 2022-23 season. But Nuggets coach Brent Matehaere has been impressed by what he has seen from the young man.

"He is obviously super quick and he gets his shots off real fast, so he’s going to be an exciting player in the league," Matehaere said.

"I think he is a player that is going to turn a few heads. And he is certainly high quality in terms of his shooting rate and percentage.

"He will offer us some real floor spacing and his presence on offence and defence will be obvious to the local crowd.

"They are going to see a player who can turn on a dime, come off screens and knock down shots."

The Nuggets have a snug relationship with the Perth Wildcats. The Wildcats are owned by Sports Entertainment Group Ltd, the parent company of Nuggets owner Sports Entertainment Network New Zealand.

Nuggets back-up centre Jack Andrew spent the season with the Wildcats developing his skills, and in return Harris will get a chance to further his game on this side of the Tasman.

It is a kind of a quid pro quo arrangement, but Matehaere had to sign off and he was happy with what he saw on the game tape.

"You’re going to see some fireworks from him and he can blow a game apart with his ability to score."

Harris is Australian, so he will occupy one of the three valuable import slots in the line-up for the defending champions.

American forward Todd Withers is returning for another stint after an impressive campaign in 2022.

That leaves one import slot that the Nuggets will fill with an overseas point guard.

Tall Black McCullough was brilliant in the point guard role last season. He averaged 15.1 points and had a breakout game against the Franklin Bulls in Auckland with 29 points.

But he has decided to move to Queensland and play in the second-tier Australian league with the hopes of picking up a gig in the Australian NBL next season.

Harris will join star centre Sam Timmins, Withers, Andrew, swingman Josh Aitcheson and guards Joe Ahie, Darcy Knox and Matthew Bardsley.

The Nuggets have also signed role players Robbie Coman, Max Pearce, Michael Ruske, Patrick Freeman and former Taranaki Mountain Airs player Caleb Smiler.