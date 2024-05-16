Game may be last for star Nugget Tai Webster

Tai Webster will return to the US for the birth of his child. File photo: Peter McIntosh

Star guard Tai Webster may play his last game for the Otago Nuggets tonight.

The former Tall Black will join his partner Sydney Taylor in the United States. The couple are expecting their first child in June.

Webster had always planned to return to the US in mid-May. But whether he will return later in the season is still up for discussion.

Also up for discussion is whether the Nuggets look to sign a replacement.

In the meantime, back-up point guard Darcy Knox and talented guard Dontae Russo-Nance will carry the extra load.

They have big shoes to fill.

Webster is a madly talented player at both ends of the court.

He has had a mixed campaign for the Nuggets. He copped a one-game suspension for foul play and was ejected from another game after he picked up two technical fouls.

But he also poured in 40 points in a losing effort against the Canterbury Rams.

When he is on, he is one of the best guards in the league.

Tonight he will square up against his older brother, Corey Webster at Dunedin's Edgar Centre. Big bro has been knocking down plenty for the Auckland Tuatara, who have set the benchmark this season.

It is a huge game for the Nuggets. They have lost five of their past six games and have slipped out of the playoff spots.

NBL

Dunedin, 7.30pm

Otago Nuggets: Tai Webster, Zaccheus Darko-Kelly, Ben Henshall, Kimani Lawrence, Jack Andrew, Darcy Knox, Robbie Coman, Josh Aitcheson, Matthew Bardsley, Dontae Russo-Nance, Matt Pyper, Caleb Smiler.

Auckland Tuatara: Cam Cliddon, Reuben Te Rangi, Corey Webster, Tom Vodanovich, Rob Loe, Tukaha Cooper, Chris McIntosh, Joshua Leger, Reuben Fitzgerald, William Leger, Charlie Dalton, Nic Barrow.