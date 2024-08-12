ODT Sports Chat: Men's basketball playoffs

Paul Dwyer was at the Edgar Centre for the men's basketball semifinals over the weekend. Whatever the result this Saturday, a new name will go on the Dunedin men’s club basketball trophy.

The Mid City Lions will face the City Rise Bombers for the title, both having come through thrilling semifinals on Saturday. It is the first time in over 20 years that either the Mid City Magic or the St Kilda Saints will not feature in the final.

Both semifinal winners had to come from behind in the final quarter. Watch highlights of both games here.

Paul also chats to Peter Drew, the outgoing general manager of Basketball Otago, Magic coach Sam Fielding, Bombers coach Mark Bracewell and Magic Lions player Christopher Christof.