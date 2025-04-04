ODT Odds On: 04 April 2025

Welcome back to ODT Odds On brought to you the best little sports bar on the planet the Baaa. All we ask for is consistency and we are up and down like a yoyo!! Harty’s wildcard was the saviour last weekend with La Dorada getting up in the big race at Trentham at $3s. The sports multi was close(but no cigar) but for the second time in three weeks our tipster picked a golfer to make the cut or the top 20 and he went onto win the tourney!! The gallops and harness tipsters were a disgrace. But stay the course we are back this weekend!!